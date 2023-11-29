CloudWerx Elevates Betsy Reed to President Role, Amplifying Focus on Operational Excellence, Scale, and Service Delivery
CloudWerx proudly announces the promotion of Betsy Reed to the esteemed position of President, formerly serving as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWerx, a leading cloud consultancy firm, proudly announces the promotion of Betsy Reed to the esteemed position of President. Formerly serving as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Betsy’s dynamic leadership, unwavering dedication, and strategic acumen have significantly contributed to the company's rapid growth and success in the technology consultancy space.
Betsy Reed has been instrumental in shaping CloudWerx’s journey since its inception in December 2019, co-founding the company alongside Jason Geis and pioneering its evolution into a powerhouse within the industry. With a profound background in Go-to-Market strategies, Sales Management, Branding, and Messaging, she played an integral role in defining CloudWerx's identity from the ground up. Her visionary initiatives led to the establishment of a robust brand identity and a compelling market presence that has resonated strongly with clients and partners alike. Betsy’s strategic elevation to this pivotal role underscores CloudWerx’s dedication to fortifying its operational framework, ensuring unparalleled scale, and reinforcing its commitment to client-centric solution as a distinguished GCP Premier Partner.
From spearheading the company's registration in the state of California to orchestrating a strategic roadmap that propelled CloudWerx to serve over 300 clients within a short span, Betsy’s leadership has been a cornerstone of the company’s exponential growth trajectory. Under her guidance she has led CloudWerx to secure substantial funding, demonstrating her adeptness in navigating financial landscapes and fostering strategic alliances.
Betsy’s multifaceted role as the Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer saw her overseeing diverse aspects of the business, including investor relations, budgeting, acquisitions of top-tier talent, and steering the company from zero revenue to an impressive projection of $25M for 2023. Her pivotal role in managing the company’s response during the SVB disaster showcased her resilience and strategic prowess, fortifying CloudWerx’s resilience during challenging times.
With her new designation as President, Betsy will be at the helm of crucial departments, including Finance, Human Resources, Legal/Compliance, Public Speaking/Advocacy, and more. Her keen focus on fostering a culture of innovation, diversity, and excellence will continue to shape CloudWerx’s trajectory, ensuring sustained success and strategic alignment with key industry players.
As the primary public face of CloudWerx, Betsy Reed embodies the company's commitment to excellence and gender diversity in the technology sphere. Her advocacy for female-founded organizations and her engagement in speaking engagements, interviews, and strategic meetings with industry leaders exemplify her dedication to propelling CloudWerx's vision forwardIn her role as President, Betsy will drive CloudWerx towards even greater heights, forging new alliances, expanding its market reach all while leveraging its Premier Partner status with Google Cloud to deliver unparalleled value and solutions to clients.
“As we're actively closing Q4 and gearing up for a successful 2024, we are creating the framework and infrastructure for excellence in execution, which is our theme of the year - excellence and execution excellence, ” said Reed. “CloudWerx is focusing on buttoning up all of our systems, our processes, and ensuring that our company is 100% prepared for the scale we have planned for 2024 and beyond.”
CloudWerx, a distinguished Premier Google Partner, is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions. Committed to harnessing the power of technology for business transformation, CloudWerx empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and achieve long-term success.
For more information about CloudWerx, please visit www.cloudwerx.tech.
