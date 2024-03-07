confirm 9c8fcb753ea965a574e437f1ba91288c86ef5ad8
We have received a request from 174.169.246.188 for the removal of
your email address,
"dps.vspsocialmedia.emailpublish24jan24@blogger.com" from the
dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov mailing list. To confirm that you want
to be removed from this mailing list, simply reply to this message,
keeping the Subject: header intact. Or visit this web page:
https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/confirm/dps.vspmedia/9c8fcb753ea965a574e437f1ba91288c86ef5ad8
Or include the following line -- and only the following line -- in a
message to dps.vspmedia-request@list.vermont.gov:
confirm 9c8fcb753ea965a574e437f1ba91288c86ef5ad8
Note that simply sending a `reply' to this message should work from
most mail readers, since that usually leaves the Subject: line in the
right form (additional "Re:" text in the Subject: is okay).
If you do not wish to be removed from this list, please simply
disregard this message. If you think you are being maliciously
removed from the list, or have any other questions, send them to
dps.vspmedia-owner@list.vermont.gov.