JOHN W. ROBERTS UNRAVELS THE FABRIC OF PREJUDICE IN “WITH EYES WIDE OPEN: THE EXECUTION OF QUENTIN MARSHALL”
This 258-page historical fiction offers readers a window into societal discrimination against African Americans.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a society gripped by systemic racism, John W. Roberts introduces his heart-wrenching novel, "With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall", a compelling narrative that navigates the challenges faced by an African American in a racially charged society during the 1950s.
This 258-page historical fiction thrusts readers into an era where racial tensions loomed large. Through vivid storytelling, John W. Roberts adeptly unveils the harsh realities of prejudice and discrimination faced by the protagonist. "With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall" delves into themes of identity, bravery, and resilience with finesse. Roberts's portrayal of the protagonist's life serves as a poignant reflection of the oppressive societal norms of the time, juxtaposed with the protagonist's unwavering spirit to defy them.
On Amazon, A. Michelle shares that the book adeptly portrays the profound influence of entrenched beliefs through its powerful narrative. The author's vivid characterizations vividly demonstrate how racism permeates society, emphasizing the importance of continuous resistance against discriminatory ideologies.
"With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall" is not just a story; it's a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of injustice. This poignant tale not only encapsulates a bygone era but also prompts introspection on societal evolution and ongoing challenges. Fans of historical fiction can now grab a copy of John W. Roberts' captivating novel from Amazon and other leading online bookstores.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
