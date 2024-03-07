New Book, “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall”, Sheds Light on Racial Injustice
John W. Roberts' latest novel explores the tragic consequences of systemic racism in the late 1950s South Carolina.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where the echoes of racial injustice still resonate, John W. Roberts' newest novel, “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall”, delves into the wrongful conviction of an African American man, Quentin Marshall. Set during the late 1950s and early 1960s in a fictional town in South Carolina, this book offers a harrowing look into the life of a man ensnared by the systemic racism of his time.
“With Eyes Wide Open” narrates the life-altering journey of Quentin Marshall, falsely accused of the rape and murder of Carley Andrews, a young White woman. Swiftly tried and convicted in a prejudiced legal system, Quentin faces the ultimate penalty. Through overlapping monologues from diverse perspectives, the novel reveals the multifaceted nature of systemic racism and its devastating impacts on individuals and communities, a cautionary tale highlighting the destructive effects of systemic racism on society's moral fabric.
John W. Roberts is a distinguished author and academic with an illustrious career spanning several decades. With degrees from Tusculum College, Columbia University, and The Ohio State University, Roberts has dedicated his life to education and literature. Having served in various capacities, from an assistant professor at the University of Missouri to a Dean at the University of Houston, Roberts has made significant contributions to academia and literature.
“With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall” by John W. Roberts is available for purchase on Amazon and other book retailers worldwide. This novel is a must-read for anyone committed to understanding the complexities of racial injustice and the importance of empathy and action in the pursuit of equality.
