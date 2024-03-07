Submit Release
Gordon McKernan and LaTangela Fay Announce Initiative to Celebrate Teachers in the Community

Nominations for the Gordon Gives Tan Cares 225 Bulletin Board are now open.

This moment has been a long time coming. Tan and I are driven by a mutual dedication to our community and a profound appreciation for the role teachers play in shaping lives.”
— Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan and Baton Rouge figure LaTangela Fay announced the launch of the 225 Bulletin Board, an initiative celebrating teachers in the community.

“This moment has been a long time coming. Tan and I are driven by a mutual dedication to our community and a profound appreciation for the role teachers play in shaping lives," McKernan said.

The 225 Bulletin Board will recognize the teachers who exceptionally impact their communities within and beyond the classroom. Individuals can participate by nominating a deserving teacher who embodies the spirit of community service.

Through his charity arm, Gordon Gives, McKernan has been committed to supporting children, families and neighborhoods in Baton Rouge. He first partnered with Fay in April 2022 to maximize his law firm's community outreach efforts and celebrate those who make a difference. The partnership has enabled them to collaborate on impactful projects, as they are both dedicated to charity and community service.

“We aim to shed light on the remarkable efforts of teachers who go above and beyond,” said Fay. “Together, we’ll recognize the unsung heroes in our schools and inspire others to join us in giving back.”

Nominations for the 225 Bulletin Board are now open. Two winners will be selected each month from the nominations received. Those interested in participating can visit the website to submit their nomination.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
