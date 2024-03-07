JOHN W. ROBERTS BREAKS THE CHAINS OF OPPRESSION AND RACIAL BIAS IN HIS 258-PAGE BOOK
“With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall” calls for reflection and reform in a society marred by bias.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John W. Roberts’ “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall” is a 258-page riveting book that presents the stark realities of society, where blameless and innocent lives can be ensnared in the coils of injustice. One of these injustices stems from racial bias, a societal issue known to and created by mankind itself.
In his book, John W. Roberts delves into the harrowing ordeal and aftermath of Quentin Marshall's trial in "With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall". Beyond simply recounting injustice, Roberts' narrative serves as a potent cautionary tale against the perils of prejudice. Through adept storytelling, he highlights how an innocent individual can fall victim to societal indifference, offering multifaceted perspectives that shed light on the nuanced factors leading to Quentin's unjust demise.
Roberts' exposition not only exposes societal apathy but also serves as a compelling reflection on the pressing necessity for reform and a plea for empathy and comprehension.
Amy, one of the readers of the book and an Amazon purchaser, says that the book kept her at the “edge of her seat”. The book serves as an eye-opener to the unjust and broken system that exists in society.
A story based on the angles of many, leaving its readers both intrigued yet delirious with anger, John W. Roberts’ "With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall," is now available for purchase on Amazon and other online bookstores worldwide.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+1 888-290-5218
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other