REALCOMP AND FIRST MULTIPLE LISTING SERVICE (FMLS) INTRODUCE EXPANSIVE DATA SHARING AGREEMENT
The Largest MLSs in Michigan and Georgia Announce a Historic Partnership to Help Real Estate Professionals Serve Buyers and Sellers throughout the Region
This progressive alignment is good for the real estate industry and our clients. In a fast-changing market, the need for cooperation and transparency is stronger than ever.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FMLS, the largest MLS in Georgia, and Realcomp II Ltd, the largest MLS in Michigan, signed a powerful data-share agreement today that brings two significant real estate markets closer together.
— Karen Kage
“As we continue to expand the geographic reach of our MLS with the recent introduction of the IntraMatrix platform, this cooperative arrangement with FMLS is a significant next step,” said Karen Kage, CEO, Realcomp II Ltd. “This will provide many new opportunities for our real estate professionals to better serve their buyers and sellers.”
Jeremy Crawford, FMLS' President and CEO, states, "We have been sharing data, services, and best practices with like-minded MLSs across the country, and this is a natural expansion. Through this agreement, our members in Georgia will enjoy direct access to listings in Michigan right inside our local MLS login which they know how to use, while their listings will be exposed directly to all of Realcomp’s licensed professionals. It’s a win-win for both organizations and, more importantly, the consumers they serve.”
Members and MLS Subscribers (respectively) can access FMLS's and Realcomp’s listings using their native Matrix software and vice versa. That creates a massive and widespread referral network between organizations. And there are no new fees or extra costs to brokers or agents.
This partnership brings over 70,000 real estate professionals closer together, with the ability to serve hundreds of thousands of consumers in the years to come.
“This progressive alignment is good for the real estate industry and our clients. In a fast-changing market, the need for cooperation and transparency is stronger than ever,” added Kage.
The data-sharing agreement is effective immediately and is scheduled to go live in April 2024.
About FMLS:
The First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 by eight brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fourth largest MLS in the US. As Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 57,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, Costa Rica, Mexico, and much of Central America. Find out more at https://firstmls.com/.
About Realcomp II Ltd.
Realcomp II Ltd. proudly celebrates 30 years as a pioneer in delivering trustworthy real estate data, cutting-edge software solutions, and unparalleled customer services that empower real estate professionals to thrive in their businesses. Learn more at: Realcomp.MoveinMichigan.com.
