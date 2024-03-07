Students Graduate Friday From 74th 911 Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley congratulates the 20 students who graduate Friday from the state Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course.

Friday’s graduation completes the two-week course for the students who represent 15 different law enforcement or communication centers statewide.

“These new telecommunicators will be among the first voices people hear when they call 911 with an emergency,” said Attorney General Jackley, who will be the guest speaker at Friday’s graduation. “Their role is invaluable since they are the ones who relay emergency information to first responders.”

The two-week course includes training and hands-on exercises on issues such as public safety telecommunications, how to respond to questions from the caller, how to handle both emergency and non-emergency calls for service, and how to prioritize multiple incidents happening at one time.

Instructors are staff from the state Division of Criminal Investigation’s Office of Law Enforcement Training, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office; experienced 911 telecommunicators from across the state, and public safety stakeholders.

Friday’s graduation starts at 3:30 p.m. in the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre.

Members of the 74th session of the Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course and their law enforcement organization are:

*** Bailee Ackerman, Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

*** McKenzie Bachmann, Winner Police Department.

*** Amber Ball, Spearfish Police Department.

*** Parker DeRouchey, Meade County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Collette Fickbohm, Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Colette Habbena, Spink County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Brooke Jensen, Edmunds County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Katelyn Keller, Mobridge Police Department.

*** Samantha Kruger, Metro Communications.

*** Emielia Larsen, Pennington County Emergency Services Communication Center.

*** Janie Luper, South Dakota State University Police.

*** Katerina Lykins, Roberts County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Gina Nenstiel, Spearfish Police Department.

*** Kevin Oberbroekling, Charles Mix County 911 Sheriff’s Office.

*** David Petrick, Charles Mix County 911 Sheriff’s Office.

*** Ashley Pinkelman, Clay Area Emergency Communications.

*** Julia Pittman, Huron Department Public Safety/State Radio.

*** Shanden Reiners, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Madeline Schreier, Metro Communications.

**** Joseph Stiegel, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

-30-