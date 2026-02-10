Attorney General Jackley Urges Public to Observe Safer Internet Day Today (Tuesday)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages the public to observe Safer Internet Day which is today (Tuesday, Feb. 10).

South Dakota’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), which is part of the Attorney General’s Office, is one of 61 ICAC Task Forces throughout the nation that are participating in Tuesday’s worldwide observance. This year’s theme is Exploitation Awareness.

“South Dakota’s youth deserve a digital world that is open to learning and safe from harm,” said Attorney General Jackley. “My office and the ICAC Task Force are committed to keeping our young people safe from online predators.”

In 2025, the South Dakota ICAC Task Force received a total of 2,727 CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible online sexual exploitation of children. The Task Force conducted 1,186 investigations involving the online sexual exploitation of children and made 70 arrests with nine of those arrests being for hands-on sexual offenses.

Attorney General Jackley this year has introduced Senate Bill 44 which allows ICAC to pursue investigative subpoena authority to gather business records in child pornography and human trafficking investigations. The authority would be used to identify where child pornographic materials are being disseminated within the state. The bill has passed the State Senate and is awaiting a hearing in the State House of Representatives.

Tips for parents on internet safety can be found here: https://www.icactaskforce.org/Pages/InternetSafety.aspx, and https://saferinternetday.us/.

