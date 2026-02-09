Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces One Arrest Made, One Injured In Wagner Incident

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 7, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that one individual has been arrested in connection with an incident reported early Friday morning in Wagner.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and working closely with local law enforcement to secure evidence and interview potential witnesses. Authorities confirm there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Wagner Police Department responded to a 911 call around 12:27 a.m. Friday at a residence in Wagner. Officers found a male stabbing victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was initially transported to the Wagner hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital for further treatment.

Royce A. Roller, 27, of Marty, has been arrested on charges of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault. He is currently being held in the Charles Mix County Jail. Roller is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Agencies assisting in the investigation include the Wagner Police Department, Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, and Wagner Ambulance.  The Charles Mix County State’s Attorney’s Office will handle prosecution.

                                                                        -30-

