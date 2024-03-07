Governor Abbott Announces New Walmart Facility In Robinson

TEXAS, March 7 - March 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Walmart will expand their presence in Texas with a new milk processing facility in Robinson. The project is expected to create nearly 400 new jobs and $350 million in capital investment.

”Walmart’s new processing facility in Robinson is exciting news for Texas, creating millions in investment for the local economy and hundreds of new, good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans in Central Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “World-renowned companies like Walmart continue to choose Texas because of our unmatched business climate, lower business operating costs, and highly skilled, diverse, and growing workforce. This major investment is a testament to the promise of economic success in Texas, and I thank Walmart for choosing McLennan County as the location for their important new facility."

“We’re excited to be able to provide Texas and its surrounding states with high-quality milk sourced primarily from Texas dairy farmers,” said Walmart Manufacturing Vice President Bruce Heckman. “This new facility continues our commitment to building a more resilient and transparent supply chain and ensuring our customers’ needs are met for this everyday staple.”

As the No. 1 company on the 2023 Global Fortune 500, Walmart is one of the world’s largest retailers with more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. Walmart employs more than 177,700 associates in Texas and operates approximately 590 retail units, 22 distribution centers, and three fulfillment centers across the state.

