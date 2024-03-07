Mike Myrthil Promoted to Executive Vice President of Nutritional Products International
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leader in the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Myrthil to Executive Vice President. In his new role, Myrthil will continue to leverage his extensive experience in the industry to further NPI's mission of introducing and expanding health and wellness products in the market.
Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, praised Myrthil's contribution to the company. "Mike has been an invaluable asset to our team, demonstrating unparalleled expertise and dedication. His ability to work closely with our global clientele and internal teams has significantly contributed to our success," said Gould.
NPI, headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, serves a diverse range of clients worldwide, offering strategic brand management and distribution services. Myrthil's work involves close collaboration with international brands, guiding them through the complexities of launching and growing their presence in the competitive U.S. marketplace.
Throughout his tenure at NPI, Myrthil has amassed a profound understanding of various sectors within the health and wellness industry, including dietary supplements, functional foods, nutritional beverages, and beauty products. "I'm committed to supporting both domestic and international brands throughout their launch or expansion journey," Myrthil stated. "It's rewarding to see our clients' products reach new heights thanks to the collaborative efforts of our team.”
NPI's all-encompassing approach to brand management is part of Gould's "Evolution of Distribution" system, which aims to simplify the process of introducing new products to American consumers. The company offers a suite of in-house services, including sales, logistics, regulatory guidance, and marketing support.
For more details, visit www.nutricompany.com.
NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
