Westward Look Resort & Spa Introduces Catalina Riding Club

Tucson’s Historic Resort Showcases Pristine Trails with Classic Guest ExperienceTUCSON, AZ, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrounded by the stunning landscape of Tucson’s Santa Catalina Mountains, the celebrated Westward Look Resort & Spa is proud to announce its latest offering for guests and visitors - Catalina Riding Club. Inviting equestrians of all levels to explore the breathtaking Sonoran Desert trails on horseback, the Westward Look riding experience is another exciting aspect to the recent reinvigoration of the resort and its offerings.
With 80 acres of pristine, private trails on-property, Westward Look Resort invites riders of all levels with the options of a 60-minute walk or 75-minute walk/trot ride on the Resort grounds and Kid’s Club horseback riding camps. More experienced riders may choose a 2-, 3-, or even 4-hour off-site, dry river-bed cantering ride or mountain ride accompanied with expert guides. With 13 horses in the on-site stables, there is an opportunity to meet and spend time with the horses, getting to know their respective personalities.
Guests can confirm a Catalina Riding Club reservation by calling (520) 833-7338 at Westward Look Resort. The trail guides greet guests in the resort lobby 15 minutes prior to the confirmed ride time to walk to the riding arena and talk through safety points, details of the ride and general overview. Groups of the resort enjoy team building experiences, rides, challenges and more on horseback.
More details about the Catalina Riding Club can be found here: https://catalinariding.net/. The riding club is also home to pigmy pigs and soon will be home to a baby cow and goat.
Sitting on 80 acres of pristine Sonoran Desert and originally built as a hacienda-style family home in 1912, the historic resort offers 241 spacious guest rooms, an award-winning restaurant, an organic chef’s garden, the Sonoran Spa, eight championship tennis courts, multiple pools, and desert hiking trails, with horseback riding onsite. Welcoming friends and family for generations, the AAA Four-Diamond Westward Look Resort presents recently renovated guest rooms reflective of the desert Southwest and the serenity found at Westward Look with private balconies off each room offering vistas of the surrounding Arizona landscape.
