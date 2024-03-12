Submit Release
THE MARTINI GOLF CLASSIC TOURNAMENT - SATURDAY, MAY 4, 2024 AT GLENEAGLES COUNTRY CLUB

Golf Tournament

The Team

The Martini Golf Classic Tournament - SUPPORTING COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

— Doris Muscarella
DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An unparalleled day of golf, networking, and community impact at The Martini Golf Classic Business Networking Tournament on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Hosted at the prestigious Gleneagles Country Club in Delray Beach, Florida, this exclusive event promises an unforgettable experience for golf enthusiasts, professionals, and community champions alike.

The Martini Golf Classic extends beyond the realms of golf and networking; it serves as a catalyst for creating a positive influence on our community. The active involvement contributes to essential community initiatives that bring about enduring positive changes.

This year, the event will be dedicated to supporting two local non-profit organizations. Assisting non-profit organizations and giving back to the community remains a fundamental aspect of The Martini Golf Classic's mission.

ABOUT THE MARTINI GOLF CLASSIC:

The Martini Golf Classic is more than just a golf tournament; it's a dynamic platform for professionals to connect, forge meaningful relationships, and make a positive impact on the community. Annually, The Martini Golf Classic actively chooses a local non-profit organization to support, exemplifying a commitment to paying it forward. The act of giving back to the community is integral to The Martini Golf Classic's mission and vision, underscoring the event's dedication to fostering positive social impact.

"Our goal with The Martini Golf Classic Business Networking Tournament is to facilitate meaningful connections between Business Owners & Professionals, all while supporting a cause close to our hearts.” Doris Muscarella

Key Highlights:

Registration: www.themartinigolfclassic.com

Check-in/Registration: 11:30 am with a Shotgun Start: 12:30 pm

EXCLUSIVE OFFER FOR EARLY BIRDS: Secure your spot before April 22, 2024, to take advantage of a special rate - $250 per golfer or $1,000 for a foursome. CONTESTS AND FUN ACTIVITIES: Prepare for excitement on the course with contests, including a $2,500 Putting Contest, Million Dollars Hole-in-One Contest, Longest Drive for Men and Women, Closest to the Pin, and other engaging games. The day promises not only friendly competition but also moments of joy and camaraderie.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES: For those looking to elevate their brand presence and support two great causes, sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Doris Muscarella at (954) 240-4853 or doris@themartinigolfclassic.com or tony@themartinigolfclasssic.com for more information.

