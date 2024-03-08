31st Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival
Enchanting the audience, a Ballet Folklorico dancer captivates at the 2023 San Diego Latino Film Festival.
New Artistic Director Leads 31st San Diego Latino Film Festival: Igniting Hope and Resilience Through the Power of Cinema
As we embark on our 31st year, I am thrilled to bring my fresh vision and passion to this esteemed event. Here's to another year of sharing stories, challenging stereotypes, and inspiring audiences.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From March 14th to March 24th, 2024, the Media Arts Center San Diego is thrilled to present the 31st San Diego Latino Film Festival (SDLFF) at the AMC Mission Valley 20 (1640 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, CA 92108). Since its inception in 1994, SDLFF has evolved from a modest student film festival ("Cine Estudiantil") into a global phenomenon, celebrating Latino culture through the power of cinema.
— Maria Paula Lorgia, San Diego Latino Film Festival Artistic Director
"We owe our success to the unwavering support of our community," says Maria Paula Lorgia, newly appointed Artistic Director of the San Diego Latino Film Festival. "As we embark on our 31st year, I am thrilled to bring my fresh vision and passion to this esteemed event. Here's to another year of sharing stories, challenging stereotypes, and inspiring audiences."
This year's festival promises a powerful showcase of Chicano Cinema, offering films that resonate deeply with San Diego and Southern California audiences. With a focused selection of 57 features and 79 shorts, SDLFF aims to reconnect with young voices and contemporary perspectives, offering a diverse array of narratives that reflect the rich tapestry of the Latino experience.
In addition to celebrating Chicano Cinema, SDLFF is proud to host a diverse lineup of industry figures, both legendary and emerging, representing a breadth of talent and perspectives. Joining us as esteemed guests are actor/comedian/director Cheech Marin, border rock legend Javier Batiz and Sal Lopez, Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza, and Mexico's film and TV star Osvaldo Benvides. We are also excited to welcome new voices to the festival, including authors/directors Itandehui Jansen, Natalia Bermudez, and Carla Gutierrez, known for her work on the acclaimed film "Frida." This inclusive lineup reflects our commitment to gender equality and showcasing the evolving landscape of Latino cinema.
Recognizing the remarkable contributions of Argentine cinema, the festival proudly presents a special selection of 10 award-winning films from the country. This editorial and political decision underscores SDLFF's commitment to supporting Latin American cinema and amplifying voices from across the region. Also, adding to the excitement, SDLFF introduces three new sections: Raices, Emerging Voices, and an Animation Section, providing even more opportunities for discovery and engagement.
Once again this year, SDLFF attendees can also enjoy live music, sample top-rated local cuisine, and explore a curated Arte Latino market ("Mercado"), featuring unique collections from local Latino artists and vendors. This immersive experience promises to enhance the festival atmosphere and create lasting memories for all who attend.
Join us as we celebrate 31 years of SDLFF and embark on an unforgettable journey through the vibrant world of Latino cinema.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://sdlatinofilm.com/ or call 619-230-1938.
Click HERE for Key Festival Events.
Click HERE to request your Press Credentials.
###
About San Diego Latino Film Festival:
Established in 1994, the San Diego Latino Film Festival is one of the longest-running and most respected Latino film festivals in the United States. Dedicated to showcasing the diversity and richness of Latino culture, SDLFF continues to inspire audiences and empower filmmakers through the art of cinema.
About Mission Valley:
Mission Valley is a 1.1-million-square-foot open-air retail center located on over 41 acres in the popular Mission Valley area of San Diego. The shopping center provides an easily accessible location opposite the San Diego Trolley’s Mission Valley Center Station with direct access to the I-8, I-805 and Highway 163 thoroughfares. With nearly 75 retailers, services, restaurants, and entertainment offerings, Mission Valley boasts an array of popular brand names that include Target, Nordstrom Rack, Macy’s Home, Michael’s, Bloomingdale’s Outlet, 24-Hour Fitness, Yard House, Outback, Buffalo Wild Wings, and the area’s coveted AMC Mission Valley 20 theatres. For more information, visit https://www.mission-valley.com.
Major Sponsors
National Endowment for the Arts, California Arts Council, San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture
Screen Sponsor
GetCheckedaTiempo.com
Showcase Sponsors
SDG&E, Televisa Univision, CBS8, MTS, US Bank, XEWT
Official Hotel Sponsor
Kimpton Alma Hotel
Sonido Latino
Sycuan Casino
Television Sponsors
Entravision, CBS8
Beverage Sponsors
Anheuser Busch, Cerveza XTeca
Venue Sponsors
AMC Cinemas, Digital Gym Cinema, Mission Valley Mall
Arte Latino Sponsors
My Point Credit Union, Esther’s Framing, SoCal Tattoo Art Studio, Blick Art Materials, UCSD Park & Market, Cafeina
Radio Sponsor
Uniradio
Opening Night Celebration Sponsor
Radio Latina
Closing Night Celebration Sponsor
Entravision
Film Sponsors
Alaska Airlines, Consulate General of Brazil in Los Angeles, Mission Federal Credit Union, Mujer Actual Magazine, LISC San Diego, Para Todos Magazine, US Bank, Latino Public Broadcasting, KSDY Canal 50, CBX, Radio Latina, La Revista Binacional
Official Magazine Sponsor
Giving Back Magazine
Sabor Latino
Entravision, California Southern, Mission Valley Mall, Televisa Univision, Maple Leaf, Cerveza XTeca
Media Partners
Mi Gente Show, Cinema Viva, Gente Bonita Magazine, Agenda San Diego, Cinema Tropical, CGN Noticias
Media Kick Off Party
NOVO Brazil
Poster Unveiling Party
Border X, Mezcal Los Javis, San Bartolo Mezcal
Opening Night Press Conference
Altisima, Sussie’s Sweets, Havana Grill, Inari, Mezcal Los Javis, San Bartolo Mezcal
Events Sponsors
Jessica Rosas Luxury Events
Community Partners
JSI Photography, Blostma Empowering Latino Leaders, Topo Chico, San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival, San Ysidro Health Center, USD, Latino Business Professionals, Latino Business Coalition
Rainbow Spaces, SDAFF, San Diego Arab Film Festival, San Diego Cinema Society, Film Out San Diego, San Diego International Film Festival, San Diego Italian Film Festival, San Diego Jewish Film Festival, Human Rights Watch Film Festival, Center for Brazilian Studies, ResMed, TSIA, Puesto, House of Music, House of Colombia, House of Peru, House of Puerto Rico, House of Mexico, World Design Capital, Magnolias
Susana Franco
Level Up PR Solutions
+1 951-500-9516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube