Bayshore Growth Partners Advises APG Healthcare on Partnership with ARC Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Growth Partners, an independent investment banking firm providing merger & acquisition services to healthcare clients, is pleased to announce it advised APG Healthcare & APG Research on its partnership with ARC Health. APG is the premier independent mental health practice in Central Florida, providing best-in-class patient care and clinical research. The partnership with APG represents ARC Health’s entry into the Florida market.
“We are very excited to partner with ARC to continue to grow APG Healthcare & APG Research. We felt throughout the process that ARC would be an ideal fit for us based on its partnership approach to helping mental health groups grow their practice. The Bayshore team ran an excellent sales process for us with a large group of potential buyers, and helped us navigate every step through the process,” said Heidi Nadjafi, CEO of APG Healthcare.
“We are thrilled for APG to partner with ARC Health. Dr. Nadjafi and Heidi have built an outstanding practice and will be a fantastic anchor practice for ARC in Florida. We are excited for APG to continue to grow through the partnership, and to see the continued success of ARC Health” said Steve Carmen, Managing Partner of Bayshore Growth Partners.
Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to APG Healthcare & APG Research.
Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.
www.bayshoregp.com
www.apghealth.com
www.archealthpartners.com
Steven Carmen
