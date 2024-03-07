The Energy Community Secretariat commends Moldova on advancing on energy efficiency path

On 6th March, the Government of Moldova has approved the Program for the renovation obligation for buildings owned or rented by central public authorities for the period 2024-2026. This decision is in line with the principles outlined in the Law on Energy Efficiency and lays the groundwork for Moldova to meet its obligations under Article 5 of the Energy Efficiency Directive ahead of schedule.

Under the Program, the Government of Moldova commits to renovating a designated area of government buildings annually, in accordance with the provisions set forth in Law 139/2018 on energy efficiency. Notably, the government has prioritized the renovation of key state-owned hospitals.

The Energy Community Secretariat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy under the EU4Energy project, provided crucial support in the development of the Program, including developing legislative acts and consultations with key stakeholders.

The EU4Energy Governance Project is co-funded by the European Union and implemented by the Energy Community Secretariat.

This publication was produced with the financial support of the European Union. Its contents are the sole responsibility of the Energy Community Secretariat and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.