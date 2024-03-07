The OAS and Structuralia to award more than 700 scholarships in the Caribbean to study master's degrees in STEM subjects
MADRID, MADRID, ESPAñA, March 7, 2024
Caribbean, March 2024. Attention, the Organization of American States (OAS) and Structuralia, a leading online graduate school in the world, with more than 200,000 graduates of 115 different nationalities and 90,000 active students, are looking for more than 400 Caribbean professionals with STEM degrees to grant them 50% scholarships that will allow them to study more than 60 masters (masters in the Caribbean) in subjects related to Artificial Intelligence & Big Data, energy efficiency and renewable energy, project management, Business Analytics, smart cities, railway infrastructure and digital transformation, among others.
Those interested in applying for the scholarships must meet the following requirements: first, be graduates in engineering, architecture and other STEM fields; second, be Caribbean nationals or have permanent legal residence in the country; third, have admission to the master's degree they wish to study at Structuralia; and fourth, not have received other scholarships from the Organisation of American States.
To select the scholarship recipients, three main aspects of each candidate will be validated: "one, their place of residence, taking into account the most important needs of the OAS Member States, according to the Human Development Index reported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); two, the merits and academic credentials of each person will be reviewed; and three, the profile of the applicants and the impact they could generate by applying the knowledge they will acquire during the programme will be analysed," said Juan Antonio Cuartero, director of Structuralia.
The call for applications for the scholarships closes on 8 March and the results will be announced on the 12th of the same month, through a notification that will be published on the official OAS website.
"To apply, people must go to the programme's website (https://oasscholarships.structuralia.com/), complete the information request form and review the documentation that will be sent to them by mail; then they must fill out the scholarship application form, attaching a copy of their ID card, curriculum vitae and university degree diploma; and fourthly, answer a telephone interview in which a programme advisor will evaluate their profile and the motivations they have for obtaining the scholarship," explained Cuartero.
Keep in mind
In the *Structuralia and OAS Scholarships* programme, people will be able to access 60 master's degrees, among which the following stand out: Master in BIM (which includes several specialities such as civil engineering, building and design); Master in Petroleum, Natural Gas and Petrochemicals; Master in Artificial Intelligence & Big Data; Master in Project Management; Master in Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energies; Master in Big Data and Business Analytics; Master in Smart Cities; and Master in Railway Infrastructures.
All the master's programmes last one year and classes start on 18 March. "The programmes have an online modality that will allow students to access classes at any time and from anywhere, with no time restrictions," said Cuartero.
As an additional benefit, Mexican students, apart from graduating from the master's degree, will also have the opportunity to obtain a double degree with the Universidad Católica de Murcia (UCAM), one of the most prestigious European universities in the world.
Likewise, scholarship holders between 20 and 30 years old will have the option, if they are interested, to take free short courses in areas such as business financial management, contract manager, digital identity or agile management approach. "These courses last between 40 and 80 hours," he added.
The *Structuralia and OAS Scholarships* programme was created in 2010 and for 14 years has provided scholarships to more than 4,000 Latin American professionals, who have been able to broaden their knowledge and skills in areas such as civil engineering, energy, environment, building, management and digital transformation, subjects that are in great demand in the labour market today.
"For the 14th year, Structuralia and the OAS reaffirm their joint commitment to fostering access to quality education and promoting professional development in the region. This collaboration continues to strengthen the ties between the two organisations, working together to build a stronger and more empowered future for Latin American and Caribbean professionals," concluded Cuartero.
