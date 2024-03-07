SPA, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Acquires Technical Advisory Services Programs from ManTech
Deal Advances Department of Defense and Intelligence Strategies
We are thrilled to integrate additional highly complementary capabilities and offerings.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (“SPA”), a leading global provider of innovative solutions impacting complex national security programs and defense priorities, has acquired ManTech’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”), Office of the Secretary of Defense Strategic Capabilities Office (“OSD SCO”), and select National Reconnaissance Office (“NRO”) technical advisory services programs. For over three decades, these programs have supported national security customers, delivering highly specialized, research & development-driven solutions to solve critical mission requirements.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
The acquisition of these programs, combined with continued organic growth, enables SPA to further expand its role as a trusted advisor across the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. These programs will reside in SPA’s Joint, OSD, and Interagency (“JOID”) and Space & Intelligence (“S&ID”) Divisions under the leadership of Amy Mijas and Bruce Phillips, respectively. As part of SPA, these teams will continue to deliver exceptional services to a growing list of blue-chip clients, will gain access to SPA’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions and expertise, and will develop partnerships with an employee base of over 2,000 people globally. The acquisition includes over 180 subject matter experts (“SMEs”), with operations predominantly across the Washington, D.C. area.
“As SPA strategically expands our technical advisory services at DARPA, OSD SCO, and NRO, we are thrilled to integrate additional highly complementary capabilities and offerings, which further enables us to deliver specialized analytics and engineering expertise to our customers,” commented SPA CEO Rich Sawchak. “These teams are recognized experts providing specialized technical advisory services and leveraging a full lifecycle approach from concept to fielded capability. We couldn’t imagine a better combination, and we are excited to have these highly qualified and experienced SMEs join the SPA family.”
SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), a private investment firm specializing in government regulated industries. David Wodlinger, a Managing Partner at Arlington, said, “This strategic acquisition for SPA - adding new programs and people - represents one of the truly irreplaceable groups of national experts who provide impactful contributions to critical national security missions on a daily basis.”
“Arlington is proud to support SPA in this exciting acquisition,” said Ben Ramundo, a Principal at Arlington. “With pro forma revenues forecasted to exceed $600 million and an elite global employee base of over 2,000 professionals, SPA continues to build upon its position as the leading trusted advisor for high-end services and capabilities to mission-critical national security customers.”
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton and Morrison Foerster served as legal counsel to SPA. King & Spalding served as legal counsel and Baird served as the financial advisor to ManTech. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Systems Planning & Analysis, Inc.
With a heritage spanning more than 50 years, SPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,000 professionals globally, SPA’s employees are SMEs in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past six consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com
About Arlington Capital Partners
Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C. area private investment firm specializing in government regulated industries. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build strategically important businesses in the aerospace and defense, government services and technology, and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 150 companies and is currently investing out of its $3.8 billion Fund VI. For more information, visit Arlington’s website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.
Sue Nelowet
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.
7033997155
email us here