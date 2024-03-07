Submit Release
Certain e-services to be suspended intermittently during IAM system maintenance

MACAU, March 7 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out information system maintenance from 8 p.m. to midnight on 8 March, during which certain e-services will be suspended intermittently. The public are advised to pay attention to the above announcement.

