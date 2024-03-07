Submit Release
Meeting with delegation of the Board of Directors of the World Bank

TAJIKISTAN, March 7 - On March 7, 2024, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the delegation of the Board of Directors of the World Bank.

During the meeting, issues of current cooperation and prospects of relations between Tajikistan and the World Bank were discussed. The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the level of cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank and the implementation of various projects in our country with the participation of this financial institution.

During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on making the country's economy more resilient to threats and risks and attracting more investments from development partners to various economic and social sectors of the country.

At the meeting, it was considered necessary to ensure sustainable development, in particular, to attract additional investments to the fields of education, healthcare, irrigation, agriculture, transport, ecology, tourism development, strengthening resilience to the consequences of natural disasters, as well as the formation of a green economy and the continuation of digitization.

The continued support of economic reforms, financing of the development of the energy sector and ensuring food security was considered an example of beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank.

In connection with the complex situation of today's world, climate change and the intensification of their consequences, it was considered necessary to implement continuous reforms in order to prevent and reduce the impact of risks and the pressure of negative factors on the national economy.

The parties also had a fruitful discussion on other topics of interest.

