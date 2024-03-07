Spring Forward in Safety: When You Change Your Clocks, Check Your Alarms 

STOW — With daylight saving time beginning on March 10, Massachusetts fire officials are reminding residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms when they change their clocks.

“We’ve seen too many tragedies in homes without working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Most fires and CO incidents take place at home, and these alarms are your first line of defense. As we spring forward this weekend, remember to check your alarms when you change your clocks. Be sure they’re present on every level of your home. And unless you have newer alarms with sealed, long-life batteries, this is a great time to replace the alkaline batteries in all your alarms.”

Most Fatal Fires Occur in One- and Two-Family Homes

Of 45 fire deaths in Massachusetts last year, 31 – nearly 70% – took place at home. Nearly 75% of these residential fire deaths took place in one- and two-family homes. Investigators found working smoke alarms at just one-third of those dwellings.

Replace Expired Alarms

“Smoke and CO alarms are like any other appliance – they don’t last forever,” said Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts. “An alarm’s manufacturing date is printed on the back of the device. Smoke alarms need to be replaced after 10 years, and carbon monoxide alarms need to be replaced after 5, 7, or 10 years, depending on the make and model. If your alarm is out of date, or if there’s no date at all, it’s time to replace it.”

Replacing an out-of-date alarm? The Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code requires replacement battery-operated smoke alarms in older one- and two-family homes to be photoelectric and have sealed, long-life batteries and a hush feature. These alarms are easier to maintain and less likely to be disabled while cooking or by someone using the batteries for other household appliances.

“Disabling a smoke alarm puts you and everyone in your building at risk,” said Chief Burke. “Test your alarms once a month to be sure you and the people you care for are protected.”

Fire officials recommend that you choose alarms from a well-known, national brand. Look for the mark of an independent testing laboratory such as UL or Intertek. Many Massachusetts fire departments have found alarms purchased on Amazon and other online retailers that do not meet the Fire Code – and may not perform when they’re needed most.

“If the price seems too good to be true, then it probably is,” said State Fire Marshal Davine.

Create & Practice a Home Escape Plan

“We have less time than ever before to escape a fire at home,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “You could have three minutes to escape safely. Creating and practicing a home escape plan that includes two routes out will help you make the most of that precious time to get outside before poisonous gases and heat make escape impossible.”

“Working smoke alarms and a practiced home escape plan are among the most fundamental and important tools for surviving a fire,” said Chief Burke. “Be sure everyone in the home knows what to do and where to go when the alarm sounds, including young children, older adults, and people with disabilities. Always keep doorways, stairways, and windows clear of furniture and other obstructions so you can leave quickly and safely.”

Older Adults at Greatest Risk

More than half of last year’s fire deaths involved adults aged 65 and older. In FY23, the Department of Fire Services’ Senior SAFE grant program awarded more than $575,000 to hundreds of fire departments across Massachusetts to support assistance with alarm installation and testing. Older adults who need help testing, maintaining, or replacing smoke alarms should contact their local fire department, council on aging, or senior center for assistance.

Carbon Monoxide Hazards

Heating equipment is the leading source of carbon monoxide at home, State Fire Marshal Davine said, but winter isn’t over yet and CO remains a hazard even in warmer weather. While many carbon monoxide incidents involve furnaces and other heating appliances, CO is also produced by stoves, grills, and vehicles, as well as generators put into use during a power outage.

“Firefighters detect carbon monoxide at about 5,000 calls each year in Massachusetts, and we’ve already seen cases of fatal carbon monoxide poisoning in 2024,” said Chief Burke. “We can’t see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide. Working CO alarms are the only way to detect this silent, invisible killer. If you hear you CO alarms sounding, get out to fresh air and call 9-1-1 right away.”

