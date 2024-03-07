Holistic Mentor Clare McNulty Explores the Health Benefits of Hypnotherapy in 'Unstoppable Volume 3'
Deeply experienced healthcare visionary shares her experiences in helping women in exciting new anthologyAUSTRALIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly presents Clare McNulty, a seasoned Holistic Mentor and Certified Hypnotherapist, in the recently released latest edition of its anthology series 'Unstoppable Volume 3: The Resilience of the Female Spirit.' With nearly four decades of healthcare experience, particularly as the Manager of Pastoral Services, Clare has contributed a chapter exploring the natural benefits of hypnotherapy and other holistic modalities for women aspiring to live their best lives.
Clare's journey into the human mind and spirit became a fundamental calling. Through her work as a Hypnotherapist in private practice, she recognized a genuine need for individuals to return to fundamental principles, empowering themselves to embrace self-reliance in their holistic well-being journey. Her passion lies in helping to motivate women to embark on their own deep dive into self-discovery and self-sufficiency, connecting with their true inner selves.
"In the midst of our busy lives, it's easy to forget the importance of connecting with the inner wisdom that guides us through life. 'Unstoppable' serves as a gentle reminder that we have the ability to look within, supporting ourselves holistically on all levels," shares Clare.
In 'Unstoppable Volume 3,' Clare McNulty joins a cohort of extraordinary women who have triumphed against all odds. She expresses feeling incredibly honored and humbled to be part of this journey with women who have demonstrated resilience and determination, showcasing the shining spirit of the human soul while becoming a best-selling author.
On Amazon.com 'Unstoppable! Volume 3' achieved "Best Seller" within four hours and was number 1 in over 16 categories.
Clare's story and message in 'Unstoppable' are infused with hope, anticipation, and a call to reignite self-belief and empowerment. She envisions her clinic, Inspire U Hypnotherapy, becoming a beacon of light for those seeking solace and understanding. Clare aims to contribute to the positive and lasting change that individuals yearn for in their lives.
Inspire U Hypnotherapy, Clare's venture, offers a holistic approach that connects the mind, body, and spirit. With a deep emphasis on addressing core concerns and fostering lasting positive change, Clare empowers women to take ownership of their health and well-being. Her work creates a sacred space for impactful and enriching experiences.
Clare McNulty encourages women to let go of limiting beliefs hindering progress, rediscover inner strength and confidence, and form connections with fellow women for support and growth. She believes in a supportive sisterhood that embraces and mentors women on their journey. But true change always comes from inside out, remarking, "Everything resides within you, and you are already beyond magnificence."
Contact Clare at inspireuhypnotherapy@gmail.com and follow Inspire U Hypnotherapy on Facebook. She is open to interview opportunities.
About The Queenie Effect Publishing
The Queenie Effect Publishing is a rising publishing house dedicated to showcasing empowering stories that inspire, uplift, and resonate with readers worldwide.
About 'Unstoppable Volume 3: The Resilience of the Female Spirit'
'Unstoppable Volume 3' is an international best-selling anthology published by The Queenie Effect Publishing. The book features the empowering stories of 25 extraordinary women who triumphed over adversity, celebrating the resilience and indomitable spirit of the female journey.
Clare McNulty
.
inspireuhypnotherapy@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook