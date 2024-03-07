Subscription and In-App Purchases remain the main monetization methods for mobile apps, a recent study shows
Subscription and In-App Purchases remain the main monetization methods for mobile apps, a recent study showsLONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between February 1-7, 2024 TechBehemoths surveyed 959 companies across 52 countries, specializing in mobile app development services to identify the costs, processes, and challenges companies face.
The survey shows that 52% of mobile apps developed in the past year were monetized through subscriptions, while 50.2% also included in-app purchases.
At the same time, 37.3% of apps were free-to-use with no monetization type. Surprisingly, only 22% of mobile apps developed in the last year had in-app ads as their main monetization model.
In addition, the survey revealed that 44% of mobile apps have a cost of development of over $20,000, while only 4.4% of apps developed in the past year had a cost of less than $1000.
As for the number of developers assigned per project, 35.5% of companies had 1-3 devs assigned, while 40.3% of companies had between 3 to 5 developers assigned per project. Only 22% of mobile development companies said they assigned 5 to 10 developers per project.
The study also shows that 78.4% of companies use third-party tools in the process of mobile app development that cost less than $1000, therefore opting for open-source tools or tools that don’t cost too much. However, some 4.3% of companies declared that they spend more than $5000 per project on third-party tools for mobile development.
Regarding the part that has the highest share in determining a budget for a mobile app, 58.6% of surveyed companies declared that project complexity is decisive. At the same time, 13.4% of companies stated that the number of assigned developers plays the most important role in deciding the final price for a mobile app. For developers rate, only 11.3% of companies said that is the most important factor, and 12.4% of companies mentioned the backend infrastructure as the main factor that decides the final price.
Also, the survey results showed that 53.8% of companies that develop mobile apps have a dedicated team to handle the support and maintenance, while only 1.7% of companies outsource maintenance and support for the developed apps.
Other key takeaways:
- 92.5% of companies develop apps for both Android and iOS while 4.8% develop only for Android and 2.7% only for iOS
- Agile is currently the leading methodology in mobile app development with 59.1 % of companies adopting it. Scrum follows behind with 12.4%, and the other 10.8% use a hybrid approach
- Slack is the most common communication tool companies use - 74.4% of companies use it. Next in the top follows Jira and Zoom with 55.9% and 42.5% respectively.
- Most Mobile App Development companies use Manual testing (79%) for QA processes, while user testing is the second in the top with 62% of responses
- React Native is the most popular framework for used in mobile app development with a share of 43% of specialized companies using it. Next follows Flutter, with a share of 32.3% of respondents.
I- n 2023 the most popular type of mobile app developed by specialized companies was Productivity Apps - 15.1%. Other 10.8% of apps were assigned to the category of Lifestyle. With 9.1% each follow Entertainment and shopping apps. In contrast, the least popular category of apps developed in 2023 was food-related apps with a share of 4.8%
