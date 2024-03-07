Information for the media

07 March 2024

One of the main directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is the further development and strengthening of comprehensive relations with neighboring states.

As previously reported, during the period from March 4 to 6 of this year, a representative delegation of Afghanistan led by the Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Alhaj Nuruddin Azizi visited Turkmenistan to participate in an exhibition of goods produced in Afghanistan, a business forum and other events organized with the aim of expansion of Turkmen-Afghan trade and economic relations.

During their stay in Turkmenistan, the Afghan delegation held a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, where a wide range of issues related to the implementation of economic projects and the provision of large-scale humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people were discussed.

The topic of interaction in the water sector was also touched upon.

In this regard, the Turkmen side noted that the rational use of water resources in the region should be carried out on the basis of generally recognized norms of international law regulating the regime of water use on transboundary rivers, watercourses and border lakes.

In particular, the attention of the Afghan delegation was drawn to the following issues:

Firstly, the need for a scientifically based and verified approach to water abstraction from transboundary rivers, primarily taking into account the real needs for the use of water resources;

Secondly, to provide hydraulic structures under construction on transboundary rivers with highly qualified personnel capable of ensuring the proper operation of such facilities;

Thirdly, unconditional respect for the interests of all states located along transboundary rivers, on the basis of international law and through the creation of appropriate mechanisms for managing water resources based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, equality and transparency.

The meeting with the Afghan delegation took place in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.

Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

