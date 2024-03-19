Deeper Integration for SAP S/4HANA & Microsoft Teams

Do work without leaving Teams

Arch Consulting Announces Launch of Looply at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2024 Conference

Looply takes SAP integration with Microsoft Teams to the next level.” — Henry Blythe, CEO

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arch Consulting, a leading provider of innovative solutions for SAP environments, is excited to announce the launch of Looply, a revolutionary cloud platform for streamlining communication within SAP systems, at the SAPinsider Las Vegas 2024 conference.

Looply is set to transform the way organizations manage internal communication processes by integrating enterprise systems with Microsoft Teams. With Looply, SAP notifications and approvals can be seamlessly surfaced within Teams channels, enabling users to stay informed and make decisions quickly and easily without switching between different applications.

"We are thrilled to unveil Looply at the SAPinsider Las Vegas 2024 conference," said Henry Blythe, CEO at Arch. "Looply represents a significant milestone in our mission to simplify communication channels within SAP environments and empower organizations to achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and collaboration. Looply takes SAP integration with Microsoft Teams to the next level."

Key features of Looply include:

• Integration with Microsoft Teams: Looply seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams, bringing SAP notifications and approvals directly into Teams channels.

• Adaptive Card Designer: Looply's no-code/low-code adaptive card designer empowers developers to craft tailored notifications and responses efficiently.

• Workflow Automation: The Workflow Studio provides intuitive tools for streamlining and automating business processes within Teams, reducing development time.

• Real-time Visibility and Transparency: Looply provides real-time visibility into SAP events and approval workflows within Teams, ensuring full transparency and reducing the need for manual follow-ups or status checks.

Looply will be officially launched at the SAPinsider Las Vegas 2024 conference, taking place from March 19th to March 21st, 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Looply's features and capabilities through live demonstrations.

"We invite attendees to visit our booth at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2024 to see Looply in action and learn how it can revolutionize communication within their organizations," added Blythe.

For more information about Looply and to schedule a demo, please visit www.looply.ai or contact Chris Scott at Arch Consulting.

