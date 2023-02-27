Arch Announces Mintfly for any-size enterprise blockchain processes.

Mintfly logo Storefront manager

Mintfly is a cutting-edge web3 engagement platform that provides an all-in-one toolkit to create, mint, integrate and distribute digital NFT assets.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arch (www.arch-global.com) today announced details of Mintfly, its new platform for blockchain processes.

MINTFLY: DIGITAL ASSET PLATFORM

Mintfly is a cutting-edge web3 engagement platform that provides an all-in-one toolkit to create, mint, integrate and distribute digital NFT assets. With robust blockchain-based technology at its core, Mintfly will revolutionize how brands interact with customers.

"We are merging the future of blockchain with the present of digital collectibles. Whether you're a brand looking to engage with your customers in new and exciting ways, a culture maker wanting to showcase your talent, an influencer looking to monetize your content, or a content creator wanting to build your own digital empire, MintFly has got you covered," said Henry Blythe, Arch CEO.

Mintfly, the innovative web3 platform, is set to launch its first version in April 2023, offering users the power to create and distribute digital assets with ease.

The platform will include:

• No-code toolkit: Create, mint, and distribute digital assets for a variety of use cases without any coding. MintFly manages everything right from provisioning of the smart contract to on-demand NFT minting behind the scenes.

• Branded Storefronts: Fully customizable storefronts to distribute digital collectibles for first-class user engagement.

• Easy user onboarding: The dynamic custodial wallet generation feature enables quick user onboarding with no crypto knowledge.

• Airdrops: Digital collectibles can be transferred straight to a user’s mailbox using a email address or digital wallet.

• Intelligent Analytics: Built-in smart analytical tools enable users to track consumer engagement.

• Next-Gen AI Tools: The platform's integration with OpenAI tools such as Dall-E and ChatGPT offers cutting-edge AI capabilities for generating content and provisioning smart contracts through text prompts.

There are a variety of immediate use cases for Mintfly digital collectibles:

• Identity verification - NFTs can be used to create unique digital identities and secure personal information, enabling businesses to verify their customers' identities without compromising their privacy.

• Rewards - Using NFTs, businesses can automatically trigger customer rewards from their in-house rewards schemes. By turning rewards into unique digital assets, customers can easily store and trade them on various marketplaces, leading to increased engagement and loyalty.

• Collectibles - Businesses can offer digital collectibles and memorabilia as part of sales or customer engagement processes. From rare art pieces to unique merchandise, NFTs can help businesses tap into a growing market of collectors and fans who want to own a piece of their brand.

• Certificates - NFTs can be used to publish certificates for training, examinations, quality assurance, and safety management. By creating unique, tamper-proof certificates on the blockchain, businesses can improve trust and transparency in their operations.

• Tickets - With MintFly, businesses can create and securely distribute digital tickets for their events and shows. By using NFTs, ticket sales can be automated, and ticket holders can easily transfer or sell their tickets, leading to increased attendance and engagement.

• Loyalty programs - Businesses can use NFTs to reward their loyal customers with unique digital assets, such as limited-edition merchandise or access to exclusive events.

• Charity fundraising - NFTs can be used to raise funds for charities and non-profits by auctioning off unique digital assets or collectibles.

• Gaming - NFTs can be used to create rare and unique in-game items and assets, allowing players to own and trade them on various marketplaces.

MINTFLY ENTERPRISE: BLOCKCHAIN BUSINESS PROCESS PLATFORM

The next phase of the Mintfly journey will be Mintfly Enterprise.

Mintfly Enterprise will provide an easy solution for organisations to extend business processes to the blockchain, enabling easy integration to publish key business transactions to public or business blockchains, together with process monitoring and administration.

“Mintfly Enterprise will be a one-stop shop for organisations of any size to fully embrace the possibilities of blockchain technology.” Said Blythe.

Mintfly Enterprise will enable organisations to:

i) Record business transactions to create a secure, permanent record.

ii) Choose public or private ledgers and control who has access to what information.

iii) Easily integrate existing enterprise processes using simple API calls.

This will support the extension of many enterprise processes to the blockchain:

• Finance. Register transfer of ownership and other financial transactions.

• Sales. Record sales transactions and trigger subsequent events and updates.

• Supply Chain. Publish each change of location or status to globally track goods.

• Employment. Publish employment dates for referrals, legal checks and proof of identity.

DEVELOPERS

Developers can join the waitlist now to get early access to the beta version, at https://www.mintfly.io

INVESTORS

Potential investors can make enquiries to Chris Scott at contactus@arch-global.com

PRESS

For more details please contact Chris Scott at contactus@arch-global.com

ABOUT ARCH

Arch is a market-leading provider of usability software that brings together the power of SAP solutions with the simplicity of user-friendly interfaces. It delivers business solutions that help empower organizations of any size to realize huge process efficiencies and deliver enhanced engagement.

Arch also delivers consumer apps using blockchain technologies: Hology Studio, Snafler and Pixxl Club.

The company is privately owned and headquartered in the U.K.