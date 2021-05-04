Arch Launches Renda.io microservice platform for SAP

Arch makes the development of custom apps easier for organisations running on SAP technologies

A huge opportunity for developers to take advantage of the microservice ecosystem” — Henry Blythe

LONDON, UK, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arch (www.arch-global.com), an SAP partner and innovator in user experience solutions, today announced the availability of Renda.io as a microservice platform for developing solutions integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP Business Suite.

In the non-SAP universe, the concept of microservices is commonly used to build custom apps. With this approach, each app is created from multiple individual components, which are microservices, integrated using APIs.

With Renda.io, complex apps are much easier to scale and faster to develop. Developers can build complex apps quickly, exploiting its microservice library. The separation of the various solution components can make design, build and testing phases easier.

“Many SAP-centric organizations have not yet embraced the microservice approach, so have not realized the benefits.” said Henry Blythe, Arch CEO. “In the future there is going to be a huge opportunity for developers to take advantage of the microservice ecosystem and be more responsive to stakeholder needs and demands.”

The initial batch of microservices on Renda.io includes:

• PDF document generation;

• One-time passcode generation and validation;

• SMS message communication; and

• QR code generation.

“We are going to see the list of microservices available grow quickly over the coming months and years”, said Blythe. “We look forward to receiving many requests from our customers and meeting their particular needs.”

Renda.io is available immediately, from www.renda.io

ABOUT ARCH

Arch is a market-leading provider of usability software that brings together the power of SAP solutions with the simplicity of user-friendly interfaces. It delivers business solutions that help empower organizations of any size to realize huge process efficiencies and deliver enhanced engagement.

The company is privately owned and headquartered in the U.K.

