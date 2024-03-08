Invoke Secures Exclusive Invitation to Microsoft’s Copilot for Microsoft 365 Jumpstart Partner Initiative
Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has been invited to join Microsoft’s Copilot for Microsoft 365 Jumpstart Partner Initiative.
Invoke can help you unleash the power of Generative AI in your organization while ensuring your data is secure and compliant.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has been invited to join Microsoft’s Copilot for Microsoft 365 Jumpstart Partner Initiative. With a proven track record of delivering Microsoft solutions, Invoke is one of the pioneering partners selected to be chosen to participate in this initiative, highlighting its commitment and proven expertise in Microsoft technologies to accelerate enterprise cloud journeys.
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security
“Invoke is the perfect partner for Microsoft's Copilot for Microsoft 365 Jumpstart initiative. We can help you unleash the power of Generative AI in your organization while ensuring your data is secure and compliant. Whether you need to accelerate your AI adoption or assess your data readiness, we have the expertise and experience to deliver fast and reliable solutions. Invoke is ready to take your business to the next level with Microsoft's Copilot for Microsoft 365.,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke.
Microsoft 365 Copilot isn’t just a better way of doing the same things—it’s an entirely new way of working. Currently, in testing with select commercial customers and partners such as Invoke, Copilot combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with business data and the Microsoft 365 apps to unleash creativity, unlock productivity, and uplevel skills.
Digital transformation starts with a vision. As a National Solution Provider and one of the top .01% of all Microsoft U.S. partners with four Solution Partner designations, a Top 10 U.S. Security Partner, a Top 15 Global Security Partner status, and 9 Audited Specializations, Invoke prescribes and delivers technology journeys to empower customers to realize their vision, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market of the Microsoft Cloud. Microsoft 365 Copilot isn’t just a better way of doing the same things. It’s an entirely new way of working.
Invoke offers the Microsoft Copilot for Security Readiness Assessment and PoC as part of the initiative. With this readiness assessment, customers will work through various demos on copilot in action, relevant user scenarios, challenges, and pain points to identify top prioritized scenarios for their Security Operations. Microsoft funding may be available for this assessment or workshop - contact Invoke directly to learn more.
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm that provides solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and audited specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.
As a Microsoft Partner with multiple security specializations, we look forward to continuing to innovate and drive transformation, leveraging the power of Microsoft 365 & Azure to help organizations thrive in the digital age.
