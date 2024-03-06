Friends of the Dunes Hosting Spring Equinox Celebration

This is a press release from Friends of the Dunes:

The Spring Equinox is a special time of year when the sun is directly above the equator and day and night are of equal length. It’s also the official end of winter and beginning of spring! This is a great time of year to get outside and enjoy the longer days, sunshine, and spring wildflowers with nature lovers of all ages. Join Friends of the Dunes in welcoming the spring during the family-friendly Spanish bilingual Spring Equinox Celebration on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane in Manila. We will be celebrating in nature with spring-themed activities, crafts, music and snacks!

Celebration Activities

Interactive Story Time: Gather around to hear naturalists read a story highlighting the wonders of spring! Stories will be read in both English and Spanish at 11 a.m. and noon.

Native Seed Craft: Create your own seed bombs out of native plant seeds and reused compostable material. Once your seed bomb is dry, it can be planted anywhere.Turn any urban landscape into a native pollinator haven!

Wildflower Walk: Take a self-guided tour through the dunes and learn about the beautiful native plants that grow in the sand. Interpretive signs will be posted along a designated trail.

Scavenger Hunt: Follow the springtime clues (and maybe some leprechaun tracks) to find a prize.

Arts & Crafts: Help to create a springtime mural or chalk the sidewalk!

This is a free, Spanish bilingual event geared for families with young children (ages 3-10). The Spring Equinox will be an indoor and outdoor event. Please come prepared for the weather and a short hike in soft sand. R.S.V.P. is appreciated, please contact Friends of the Dunes at (707) 444-1397 or [email protected].