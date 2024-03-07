Submit Release
Full closure of Wainiha Bridge beginning March 18

Posted on Mar 6, 2024

HANALEI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a full nightly closure of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between Ala Eke Road and ‘Ananalu Road beginning Monday, March 18, 2024, for the Wainiha Bridge Repair project. Closures will be nightly on a Monday through Thursday schedule from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the following day.

The $225,000 project will replace the bridge support and panel members of the Wainiha that have corroded over time. The closures will continue Monday through Thursday nights through the projected completion of the project in mid-April 2024.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. Future scheduled closures for the Wainiha Bridge Repairs will be on the Kauaʻi roadwork list at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

