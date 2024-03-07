Los Angeles County Bar Association Announces 2024-2025 Officer and Board of Trustee Nominees

The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) announces its Officer and Board of Trustee nominees for the 2024-2025 bar year.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) announces its Officer and Board of Trustee nominees for the 2024-2025 bar year with terms commencing July 1, 2024.

President-Elect Sarvenaz Bahar will automatically become LACBA President.

Officers

Jeffrey B. Margulies, President-Elect

Theresa Leets, Senior Vice President

Douglas N. Silverstein, Vice President

Trustees At-Large

Jeffery J. Daar

Taylor C. Wagniere

Angela Zanin

Trustees from Sections

Shehnaz M. Bhujwala, Litigation

Sarah S. Broomer, Trusts and Estates

Karina Sterman, Diversity in the Profession

Trustees from Affiliates

Michael Fern, Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association

Esteban Rodriguez, Mexican American Bar Association

Carolin Shining, Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles

About LACBA

LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. Each year, LACBA members provide millions in pro bono services for community members in need. For more information on LACBA, visit lacba.org.

