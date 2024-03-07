Submit Release
Los Angeles County Bar Association Announces 2024-2025 Officer and Board of Trustee Nominees

The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) announces its Officer and Board of Trustee nominees for the 2024-2025 bar year.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) announces its Officer and Board of Trustee nominees for the 2024-2025 bar year with terms commencing July 1, 2024.

President-Elect Sarvenaz Bahar will automatically become LACBA President.

Officers
Jeffrey B. Margulies, President-Elect
Theresa Leets, Senior Vice President
Douglas N. Silverstein, Vice President

Trustees At-Large
Jeffery J. Daar
Taylor C. Wagniere
Angela Zanin

Trustees from Sections
Shehnaz M. Bhujwala, Litigation
Sarah S. Broomer, Trusts and Estates
Karina Sterman, Diversity in the Profession

Trustees from Affiliates
Michael Fern, Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association
Esteban Rodriguez, Mexican American Bar Association
Carolin Shining, Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles

About LACBA
LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. Each year, LACBA members provide millions in pro bono services for community members in need. For more information on LACBA, visit lacba.org.

Catherine Jackson
Los Angles County Bar Association
+1 213-896-6558
