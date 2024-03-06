Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,715 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / 3 Car Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A4001652                 

TROOPER FULL NAME: Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks           

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  3-6-24 at 1612 hours

STREET/INTERSECTION:  1021 US-302

TOWN:  Newbury

WEATHER:  Rain & overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  David Richards

AGE:  66

SEAT BELT?  Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Woodsville, NH

INJURIES:  Minor, non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL:  Cottage Hospital

 

VEHICLE MAKE:  Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL:  Silverado

VEHICLE YEAR:  2024

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Totaled

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Randy Duprey

AGE:  64

SEAT BELT?  Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Barre Town, VT

INJURIES:  None

HOSPITAL:  N/A

 

VEHICLE MAKE:  Ford

VEHICLE MODEL:  F-250

VEHICLE YEAR:  2016

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Minor

 

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR:  George Houghton

AGE:  46

SEAT BELT?  Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Groton, VT

INJURIES:  None

HOSPITAL:  N/A

 

VEHICLE MAKE:  Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL:  Traverse

VEHICLE YEAR:  2014

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Totaled

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 3/6/24 at approximately 1612 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a three-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 1021 US-302, Newbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located two vehicles—a Ford F-250 and Chevrolet Traverse—that sustained damage and were blocking the westbound lane of travel. A third vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, was located off the roadway and down an embankment approximately 75-100 yards away. Eyewitnesses reported observing Operator #1 of the Chevrolet Silverado, David Richards (66), fail to maintain his lane of travel, causing him to ricochet off of nearby guardrails and strike the vehicles of Operator #2, Randy Duprey (64), and Operator #3, George Houghton (46).

 

Operator #1, David Richards (66), was located inside his vehicle. He was evaluated by Woodsville EMS on scene and subsequently transported to Cottage Hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Operator #2 and #3 were uninjured. Investigation revealed Operator #1 was traveling east on US-302 when he suddenly failed to maintain his lane and stuck both guardrails and nearby vehicles in the westbound lane. Operator #1 continued traveling eastbound following the collision and drove off the roadway and down an embankment before coming to a final position of uncontrolled rest against a large tree.

 

Troopers are actively investigating the initial cause of Operator #1 failing to maintain his lane of travel. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Woodsville Fire & EMS and JTB Towing.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / 3 Car Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more