St. Johnsbury Barracks / 3 Car Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4001652
TROOPER FULL NAME: Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3-6-24 at 1612 hours
STREET/INTERSECTION: 1021 US-302
TOWN: Newbury
WEATHER: Rain & overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Richards
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH
INJURIES: Minor, non-life-threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Randy Duprey
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-250
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: George Houghton
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Traverse
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 3/6/24 at approximately 1612 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a three-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 1021 US-302, Newbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located two vehicles—a Ford F-250 and Chevrolet Traverse—that sustained damage and were blocking the westbound lane of travel. A third vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, was located off the roadway and down an embankment approximately 75-100 yards away. Eyewitnesses reported observing Operator #1 of the Chevrolet Silverado, David Richards (66), fail to maintain his lane of travel, causing him to ricochet off of nearby guardrails and strike the vehicles of Operator #2, Randy Duprey (64), and Operator #3, George Houghton (46).
Operator #1, David Richards (66), was located inside his vehicle. He was evaluated by Woodsville EMS on scene and subsequently transported to Cottage Hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Operator #2 and #3 were uninjured. Investigation revealed Operator #1 was traveling east on US-302 when he suddenly failed to maintain his lane and stuck both guardrails and nearby vehicles in the westbound lane. Operator #1 continued traveling eastbound following the collision and drove off the roadway and down an embankment before coming to a final position of uncontrolled rest against a large tree.
Troopers are actively investigating the initial cause of Operator #1 failing to maintain his lane of travel. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Woodsville Fire & EMS and JTB Towing.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819