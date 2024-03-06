St. Johnsbury Barracks / 3 Car Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4001652

TROOPER FULL NAME: Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3-6-24 at 1612 hours

STREET/INTERSECTION: 1021 US-302

TOWN: Newbury

WEATHER: Rain & overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Richards

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH

INJURIES: Minor, non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Randy Duprey

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: George Houghton

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Traverse

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 3/6/24 at approximately 1612 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a three-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 1021 US-302, Newbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and located two vehicles—a Ford F-250 and Chevrolet Traverse—that sustained damage and were blocking the westbound lane of travel. A third vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, was located off the roadway and down an embankment approximately 75-100 yards away. Eyewitnesses reported observing Operator #1 of the Chevrolet Silverado, David Richards (66), fail to maintain his lane of travel, causing him to ricochet off of nearby guardrails and strike the vehicles of Operator #2, Randy Duprey (64), and Operator #3, George Houghton (46).

Operator #1, David Richards (66), was located inside his vehicle. He was evaluated by Woodsville EMS on scene and subsequently transported to Cottage Hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Operator #2 and #3 were uninjured. Investigation revealed Operator #1 was traveling east on US-302 when he suddenly failed to maintain his lane and stuck both guardrails and nearby vehicles in the westbound lane. Operator #1 continued traveling eastbound following the collision and drove off the roadway and down an embankment before coming to a final position of uncontrolled rest against a large tree.

Troopers are actively investigating the initial cause of Operator #1 failing to maintain his lane of travel. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Woodsville Fire & EMS and JTB Towing.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819