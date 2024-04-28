RE: ROAD CLOSURE - VT RTE 62 / Fisher Road - Berlin
**** Update to Road Closure in area of VT Rte 62 near Fisher Rd – Berlin ****
Updated roads closed down in this area due to crash are going to be as listed below;
Airport Rd at Granger Rd
VT Route 62 at Fisher Rd and Airport Rd
Berlin Mall Rd is also closed due to this crash.
Updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - VT RTE 62 / Fisher Road - Berlin
VT Route 62 in the area of Fisher Rd (Berlin) will be shut down in the southbound lane heading towards Barre City until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
