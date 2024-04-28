RE: ROAD CLOSURE - VT RTE 62 / Fisher Road - Berlin

**** Update to Road Closure in area of VT Rte 62 near Fisher Rd – Berlin ****

Updated roads closed down in this area due to crash are going to be as listed below;

Airport Rd at Granger Rd

VT Route 62 at Fisher Rd and Airport Rd

Berlin Mall Rd is also closed due to this crash.

Updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

