VSP News Release-Incident // Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, violation of court ordered conditions // 24B4002215

CASE#: 24B4002215
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Troop B-West BCI Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 4-10-2024 & 4-11-2024.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Center & Poultney VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, violation of court ordered conditions.
ACCUSED: Andre S. White
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Currently an Incarcerated Inmate. Formerly a resident of Poultney VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police and Vermont Department of Corrections investigated a report of suspicious telephone calls placed from Northern State Correctional Center to the cell phone of a plaintiff in a relief from abuse order. After an investigation, it was determined that Andre White (the defendant in the relief from abuse order) attempted to contact the plaintiff multiple times over a 2-day period. This also violates court ordered conditions served upon Andre White prior to his incarceration. Andre White is currently being held without bail after being charged with aggravated sexual assault in March 2023.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-3-24 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Andre White remains in custody of Vermont Department of Corrections.
BAIL: Not set for this new offense.
MUG SHOT: Included.
