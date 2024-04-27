VSP News Release-Incident // Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, violation of court ordered conditions // 24B4002215

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B4002215

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Troop B-West BCI Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 4-10-2024 & 4-11-2024.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Center & Poultney VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, violation of court ordered conditions.

ACCUSED: Andre S. White

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Currently an Incarcerated Inmate. Formerly a resident of Poultney VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police and Vermont Department of Corrections investigated a report of suspicious telephone calls placed from Northern State Correctional Center to the cell phone of a plaintiff in a relief from abuse order. After an investigation, it was determined that Andre White (the defendant in the relief from abuse order) attempted to contact the plaintiff multiple times over a 2-day period. This also violates court ordered conditions served upon Andre White prior to his incarceration. Andre White is currently being held without bail after being charged with aggravated sexual assault in March 2023.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6-3-24 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Andre White remains in custody of Vermont Department of Corrections.

BAIL: Not set for this new offense.

MUG SHOT: Included.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

