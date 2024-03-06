Illinois Leader Appointed to U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Advisory Committee

ILLINOIS, March 6 - CHICAGO -The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the appointments of 30 members to serve on the Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship to advise the Secretary of Labor on issues related to the national apprenticeship system. As part of the announcement, Daniel Serota, a member of the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board (IWIB) and Chair of IWIB's Apprenticeship Committee was appointed to serve on the Committee. As the Vice President of Government and Public Affairs at Aon, he will serve as an employer representative on the committee.





"I would like to congratulate Daniel Serota on his appointment to the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Advisory Committee," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Daniel has worked with the IWIB to help businesses access sustainable recruitment and retention strategies, and I look forward to seeing his contributions applied to our apprenticeship system across the United States."





The Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship serves a critical role in advising the Secretary of Labor on issues related to the national apprenticeship system. Through their extensive knowledge and experience, committee members will provide invaluable advice and recommendations aimed at enhancing and modernizing apprenticeship programs across the country.





"Illinois is honored to have Daniel Serota from the IWIB on the U.S. Department of Labor's Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "His leadership and dedication to workforce development in Illinois has shaped the future of apprenticeship training, and I know he will lend his insight and expertise to expanding opportunities for workers and jobseekers nationwide."





In 2023, Daniel Serota was appointed by Governor Pritzker to the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board (IWIB); in this capacity he serves as Chair of IWIB's Apprenticeship Committee. Daniel is the Vice President of Government and Public Affairs at Aon. He is a co-founder of the Chicago Apprentice Network with Accenture and Zurich N.A., an employer-driven initiative to create apprenticeship opportunities within Chicago and the rest of the state.





As a member of the committee, Daniel joins a diverse group of leaders from various sectors, including employers, labor management organizations, community colleges, and other key stakeholders. Together, they will collaborate to develop innovative strategies that drive excellence and inclusivity within the national apprenticeship system.



