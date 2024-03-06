HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center expansion project completes two construction milestones
HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center holds two topping ceremonies in $170M expansion project.
These new buildings will greatly enhance our ability to provide high-quality care to our patients and improve the overall experience for our caregivers.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HonorHealth, a leading Valley healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix area, recently held two topping ceremonies to mark construction milestones in their $170M expansion of HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
— HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center Administrator Matt Morgan
Team members signed the final steel beams before placement on the first two phases in the project. The one-story, nearly 23,000 square foot Support Services building will include a larger loading dock, dedicated entrance and a tunnel leading to Pavilion 1. This new addition will improve the overall efficiency of the medical center.
The second phase includes a two-story, 14,000 square foot expansion of the surgical area to add four new operating rooms and additional lab space with proximity to the emergency department. Both phases will be completed this year.
"We are thrilled to see the progress of our expansion project at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center," said administrator Matt Morgan. "These new buildings will greatly enhance our ability to provide high-quality care to our patients and improve the overall experience for our caregivers. We are grateful to all our team members and clinicians who continue to provide exceptional care in the middle of a major construction project.”
The final phase will include a new four-story 166,000 square foot tower with new patient rooms and the expansion and renovation of key departments such as nutrition services, laboratory and pharmacy services. HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center’s campus expansion, slated for completion in 2025, will better serve the growing needs of communities near the I-17 and Loop 101 interchange.
For more information about HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center and its expansion project, please visit: honorhealth.com/DVexpansion
About HonorHealth
HonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With nearly 15,000 team members, 3,700 affiliated providers and hundreds of volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.
