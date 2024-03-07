Shannon Global Energy earns coveted ISNetworld® RAVS Plus Safety Certification
The ISN Review and Verification Services (RAVS®), is an audit that certifies a company’s written health & safety programs, are extensive and validated.BUFFALO, NY, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shannon Global Energy Solutions (Shannon GES) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the * RAVS PLUS ® designation by *ISNetworld® (ISN®), the global leader in contractor and supplier information management.
RAVS PLUS goes even further. First, the RAVS PLUS process begins with auditing all written policies, ensuring our company is in full compliance with critical safety measures. Second, ISN Auditors test a selection of our staff to assess their knowledge and full understanding of safety procedures, as well as to confirm their practicing the procedures through active safety training. Lastly, an auditor interviews key safety & management leadership and confirms that all responses meet regulatory and client requirements.
RAVS PLUS is designed to help bridge the gap between the RAVS written program review and a potential on-site audit or inspection by a Hiring Client. The main goal of RAVS PLUS is to create a collaborative environment between ISN Hiring Clients and contractor customers that encourages continual improvement in health, safety, and environmental best practices.
Shannon GES’s exceptional commitment to safety and its outstanding safety management initiatives are demonstrated and validated through this process.
Shannon Global Energy Solutions is the leading manufacturer of removable, reusable blanket insulation systems, dedicated to creating sustainable solutions for thermal, acoustic, and safety applications. With a strong commitment to safety and environmental responsibility, Shannon GES continues to set industry standards for excellence.
For more information about Shannon Global Energy Solutions and its safety initiatives, contact them at info@shannonglobalenergy.com or +1 716-693-7954.
*ISN®, ISNetworld®, RAVS®, RAVS PLUS®, are registered trademarks of ISN Software Corporation.
