St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A2001338

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: About 6:40 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kittell Road, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

ACCUSED: Tyler Andersen

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

ACCUSED: Gianni Ramon

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VICTIM: Devin Snider-Funaiole

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

VICTIM: Kyle Jacobs

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Two Sheldon men are facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment arising from a shooting incident that occurred Monday night, March 4, 2024, on the road near their homes.

Tyler Andersen, 34, and Gianni Ramon, 31, who are neighbors on Kittell Road, are accused of firing multiple rounds at a passing vehicle, which was occupied by Devin Snider-Funaiole, 19, and Kyle Jacobs, 45, both of Montgomery. Responding troopers located multiple bullet holes and bullet fragments in the victims’ vehicle. Neither occupant was injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2024, members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at the homes of Andersen and Ramon. TSU was joined by the VSP’s Bomb Squad, Crisis Negotiation Unit, K-9 Unit, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, troopers from the St. Albans Barracks, and the mental health crisis worker embedded at the barracks. The state police received assistance from wardens with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, and members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

During the search, members of law enforcement collected evidence related to the shooting and took the suspects into custody without incident.

Andersen and Ramon were brought to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and were ordered jailed for lack of bail — $10,000 for Ramon and $7,500 for Andersen. They are scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

The investigation into this incident, along with a possible additional incident of harassment that occurred in early February, remains active and ongoing. No further details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the suspects’ arraignment. Members of the media should call the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearings.

