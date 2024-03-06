MPD Arrests Teen for Robbery – Additional Suspect Sought

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce the arrest of a teen after he tried to rob a business in Northwest.

On January 15, 2024, at approximately 8:20 p.m., two suspects entered a business in the 100 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. One suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money. The victim refused, and the suspects fled without obtaining anything.

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Southwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Attempted Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. The second suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

CCN: 24007620