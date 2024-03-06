Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,704 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Four Teens for Attempting to Rob Another

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District arrested four teenagers after they attempted to steal another’s jacket.

 

On March 5, 2024, at approximately 3:36 p.m., First District officers were flagged down in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest, for the report of an attempted robbery. The victim reported he was at the bus stop at 4th and Maine Avenue, Southwest, when four suspects surrounded him and demanded his jacket. When he said no, one of the suspects flashed a gun at the victim and followed the victim onto the bus. The suspects then punched the victim on the bus. When the victim got off the bus to meet his mother, one of the suspects pointed a gun at his mother and threatened her before they ran from the scene. Officers apprehended the suspects a short time later.

 

A 13-year-old male, of Arlington, VA, was arrested and charged with Felony Threats and Assault with the Intent to Rob.

 

A 15-year-old male, of Southeast, D.C., a 14-year-old male, of Arlington, V.A., and a 13-year-old male, of Southwest, D.C., were arrested and charged with Assault with the Intent to Rob.

 

 

CCN: 24034139

 

###

You just read:

MPD Arrests Four Teens for Attempting to Rob Another

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more