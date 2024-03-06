MPD Arrests Four Teens for Attempting to Rob Another

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District arrested four teenagers after they attempted to steal another’s jacket.

On March 5, 2024, at approximately 3:36 p.m., First District officers were flagged down in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest, for the report of an attempted robbery. The victim reported he was at the bus stop at 4th and Maine Avenue, Southwest, when four suspects surrounded him and demanded his jacket. When he said no, one of the suspects flashed a gun at the victim and followed the victim onto the bus. The suspects then punched the victim on the bus. When the victim got off the bus to meet his mother, one of the suspects pointed a gun at his mother and threatened her before they ran from the scene. Officers apprehended the suspects a short time later.

A 13-year-old male, of Arlington, VA, was arrested and charged with Felony Threats and Assault with the Intent to Rob.

A 15-year-old male, of Southeast, D.C., a 14-year-old male, of Arlington, V.A., and a 13-year-old male, of Southwest, D.C., were arrested and charged with Assault with the Intent to Rob.

CCN: 24034139

