TimeForge to Exhibit New Employee Retention Tech at NGA Show, March 10-12
Amid high industry turnover rates, TimeForge will be highlighting new tools and strategies for attracting and retaining valuable talent.
Our goal is to help grocers harness new tools, as well as their existing strengths, to cultivate a workplace culture where employees see a promising future.”LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timeforge, the leading provider of labor management solutions for independent grocers, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming NGA Show in Las Vegas, NV, from March 10-12, 2024.
— Audrey Hogan, COO, TimeForge
At the show, TimeForge will be exhibiting critical new tools and strategies to help make grocery the place where everyone wants to work.
The NGA Show is a premier event that serves as a central hub for innovation, education, and networking within the independent grocery sector.
Each year, it gathers thousands of retail and wholesale professionals, technology experts, and service providers from across the nation to explore emerging trends, technologies, and strategies poised to transform the industry.
Attendees go to gain insights from leading experts, discover new products and services, and form valuable partnerships that will fuel growth and success in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
This year, the NGA Show will feature over 40 educational sessions and workshops, as well as over 300 exhibits from a broad range of innovators and solution providers. TimeForge's participation underscores its commitment to empowering retailers with solutions that are not just cutting-edge but also tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the independent grocery sector.
For example, amid high industry turnover rates, TimeForge will be highlighting key strategies and solutions to improve retention, including the adoption of Earned Wage Access (EWA).
EWA is a newer technology that allows employees to access their earned wages before traditional payday. Because of the financial freedom it provides, EWA is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after perks among job seekers looking for hourly work.
“We’re very excited to be able to participate in this year’s show,” said Audrey Hogan, COO of TimeForge. “According to recent industry reports, cashiers are turning over every 90 days. Grocers are incredibly important to their communities, and they’re struggling to hang on to new recruits. It shouldn’t have to be this hard, which is why we’re doing what we can to help equip them with the tools and strategies they need to attract and retain valuable talent.”
For urban grocers, TimeForge's hyper-local recruiting tools offer an effective new way to attract hourly workers. By engaging with local talent, employers significantly cut commute times and fuel costs, two strong contributors to job discontentment and employee turnover.
"The key to retention lies beyond simply reducing turnover rates. It's about nurturing a workforce that feels valued and understands their growth potential," said Hogan. "With as many as 62% of employees unable to see a future with their current company, our goal is to help grocers harness new tools, as well as their existing strengths, to cultivate a workplace culture where employees see a promising future."
In addition to EWA and hyper-local recruiting, TimeForge will also be highlighting the effectiveness of feedback surveys and leadership assessments—essential instruments for gaining insights into team dynamics, enhancing manager-employee relationships, and fostering a participative organizational culture where every voice matters.
Visitors to TimeForge's booth can expect to learn how these and other labor management tools can translate into substantial business growth and a happier, more committed workforce.
Join TimeForge at booth #1648 in the Summit Ballroom to discover how these new technologies can work for you or click here to learn more.
###
About TimeForge
TimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, feedback surveys and assessments, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.
TimeForge is a member of the NGA and a proud sponsor of the NGA Foundation.
Sarah Taylor
TimeForge
+1 866-684-7191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram