Frios Gourmet Pops Celebrates a Sweet Milestone: 100th Location Marks a New Chapter of Flavorful Growth

Frios Gourmet Pops Every Frios Pop Delivers A Moment Of Pause and Joy Kids and Adults Line Up For Frios

This significant milestone underscores the brand's remarkable growth trajectory, including the sale of eight new territories in the first quarter alone.

Reaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work of our Happiness Hustlers and the love from our communities. We're not just selling pops; we're spreading happiness.” — Cliff Kennedy

MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frios Gourmet Pops, the rapidly expanding gourmet popsicle franchise known for its vibrant brand and community-focused approach, is thrilled to announce its 100th location. This significant milestone underscores the brand's remarkable growth trajectory, including the sale of eight new territories in the first quarter alone.Since its inception, Frios Gourmet Pops has been on a mission to bring smiles and sweet moments of nostalgia to communities across the Southeast US. With a commitment to quality, fun, and inclusivity, Frios has redefined the gourmet popsicle experience, making it a beloved treat for people of all ages."Our journey from a small operation based out of a garage to 100 mobile locations has been nothing short of amazing," said Cliff Kennedy, CEO of Frios Gourmet Pops. "Each pop we serve is a story of joy, and reaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work of our Happiness Hustlers and the love from our communities. We're not just selling pops; we're spreading happiness."In a twist of fate that would define the future of Frios Gourmet Pops, Cliff Kennedy's journey with the brand began with a single, nostalgic bite of a key lime pie pop. This moment was more than just a taste experience; it was a vivid throwback to the carefree days of his childhood, filled with similar joyful flavors. Captivated not only by the distinctive taste but also by the brand's potential to foster community and spread happiness, Kennedy was moved to become more deeply involved. Initially joining as a franchisee, his vision for the company quickly grew, leading him to purchase Frios Gourmet Pops. With a focus on creating a more robust and supportive franchise structure, Kennedy set out to expand the brand's reach, ensuring that more communities could experience the same joy and nostalgia that had initially drawn him in.The opening of the 100th and 101st Frios Gourmet Pops locations in Southwest Cleveland, Ohio, perfectly captures the essence of our brand's commitment to fun, family, and community contribution. Spearheaded by Barbie and Hernan Estrada, these new territories are set to be a family affair, with plans to involve their children in the business operations. This continued expansion into the Northeast also stands as a testament to the universal appeal of our gourmet pops, proving that frozen treats can indeed thrive and bring joy, even in less traditionally warm settings.In addition to celebrating this milestone, Frios Gourmet Pops remains committed to its expansion, with plans to introduce its Sweet Ride dessert trucks to new markets and further its mission of making Frios a household name. The brand's dedication to community engagement and its innovative approach to gourmet ice pops position it for continued success and growth."We are excited about the future and are committed to continuing our journey of bringing more flavors, more smiles, and more Frios moments to people everywhere," added Kennedy. "Here's to the next 100 locations and beyond!"For more information about Frios Gourmet Pops visit friosfranchise.com About Frios Gourmet PopsFrios Gourmet Pops is one of the fastest-growing gourmet frozen novelty brands in the United States. With a focus on high-quality ingredients, unique flavors , and a commitment to community, Frios has revolutionized the frozen treat industry. From its humble beginnings in a garage, Frios has expanded to over 100 locations, bringing joy and deliciousness to communities across the United States.

The Frios Story