Gordon McKernan Renews Name, Image and Likeness Partnership with LSU Baseball's Gavin Guidry
Gordon McKernan renews his NIL partnership with LSU Baseball’s Gavin Guidry, promising continued collaboration for community empowerment and support.
I look forward to exploring new opportunities and initiatives with Gavin that reaffirm our shared commitment to empowering the community.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has renewed his Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Louisiana State University (LSU) Baseball standout Gavin Guidry. The renewed partnership between McKernan and Guidry signals a new chapter of collaboration and community engagement.
With the demonstrated success of their previous partnership serving as a solid foundation, McKernan eagerly anticipates working closely with Guidry to explore additional avenues for supporting and uplifting the local community. Last year's partnership saw McKernan and Guidry actively involved in various community endeavors. Through their collaboration, the pair has made significant contributions to the community, including support for the Miracle League at Cypress Mounds.
Guidry nominated the Miracle League at Cypress Mounds for the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year. The initiative resulted in a $1,000 grant, which McKernan matched, demonstrating a shared commitment to empowering local organizations.
Guidry's contributions on the field are equally impressive, as he notably closed out LSU Baseball's national championship-winning game last year.
With LSU Baseball in another exciting season, McKernan and Guidry will leverage their renewed partnership to support the community. Together, they remain steadfast in their commitment to fostering positive change and supporting local initiatives.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
