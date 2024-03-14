National Secure Transport’s Strategic Growth Provides Holistic Secure Management for Cash-Intensive Businesses and Banks
As volatility increases, the secure logistics company provides advanced solutions for challenges unique to businesses that handle large amounts of cash.
Our services are much needed across all types of cash-intensive businesses and banks, and as we prepare for future expansion, we are honored to see so many businesses put their trust in us.”PHILADELPHIA, PENN., UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Secure Transport (NST), trusted providers of secure cash management and logistics services for cash-intensive businesses and banks across the United States, today announced that as safety concerns for cash-intensive businesses continue to grow, the company will provide secure logistics services to more businesses across the country. NST’s expansion plans from 29 to 36 states over the next six months positions the company to lead the way for logistical services in cash-intensive industries that face increased safety and security concerns.
A previous report by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicated that robberies across the country increased by 1.3% in 2022. Convenience stores and gas stations, both cash-intensive businesses, were the site of 13.8% of robberies that year. In addition to theft, convenience stores and gas stations were also the sites of 4.5% of violent crimes taking place in 2022.
Businesses that handle large volumes of cash must carefully navigate these challenges to keep employees safe. To address these concerns, and alleviate time constraints for counting money, NST employs advanced technology that can validate bills, record cash amounts, connect to point-of-sale systems, control access, and provide employee activity reports. These tools prevent employees from needing to count cash out in the open–a known safety risk.
Additionally, NST’s benefits are twofold for bank-related concerns. Their services prevent cash-intensive staff members from needing to visit banks, which saves time and further reduces safety risks. The secure logistics company also takes the burden off of bank branches that do not want large cash deposits entering the branch.
By employing retired police officers and requiring two drivers per vehicle, NST provides an all-around safe solution for cash logistics in an era of increased risk. With experienced staff trained in security, NST takes the pressure off employees at cash-intensive businesses unequipped to mitigate safety threats associated with handling high volumes of cash.
“In an environment where retail companies are facing increased challenges and volatility, NST is honored to provide a holistic solution that saves time and keeps staff safe. Our services are much needed across all types of cash-intensive businesses and banks, and as we prepare for future expansion, we are honored to see so many businesses put their trust in us,” said Ari Raptis, CEO and founder of NST.
The company’s expansion will add secure logistics operations in seven news states over the next six months. For information, visit NationalSecureTransport.com.
About National Secure Transport (NST):
National Secure Transport provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system. The company’s customer-service-oriented approach to cash management ensures safety, compliance, and first-rate customer success while saving clients time and money. National Secure Transport utilizes the latest advanced tracking technology, vehicle safety, and 24/7 all-encompassing surveillance for our fleet of armored vehicles. With top-of-the-line multiple GPS tracking systems and real-time vehicle CCTV technologies, the team keeps cash safe every step of the way. National Secure Transport utilizes the industry’s leading fully integrated cash management software to ensure accuracy, reduce risk, and eliminate time-consuming data entry with real-time reporting. For information, visit NationalSecureTransport.com.
