QuoteWerks Awarded "Best Partner Involvement" at ASCII EDGE Event in Costa Mesa, California
The ASCII Group is a renowned membership-based community of independent North American MSPs, MSSPs, and Solution Providers. At the 2024 ASCII Edge event in Costa Mesa, California, QuoteWerks was recognized with the Best Partner Involvement award. The winners at each event are selected based on the votes by the MSPs and IT business owners in attendance. At the end of the year, the winner of the ASCII Cup is determined by tabulating the results of all nine events.
ASCII Edge is the premier multi-city event where nearly 2,000 industry professionals, technology vendors, and leaders come together for two power-packed days of collaboration and growth. With events in nine cities across North America, attendees have the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals.
"We're incredibly grateful for this recognition from MSPs, VARs, and IT business owners," said Brian Laufer, Vice President of QuoteWerks. "It reflects our dedication to both the ASCII community and the broader IT industry. ASCII Edge conferences consistently provide a valuable platform for collaboration. We connect with industry leaders, our customers, potential customers, and other vendors. This collaborative environment allows us to ensure the IT community has the tools they need to build winning sales quotes, even in a dynamic market."
QuoteWerks was recently awarded a similar award at the September 2023 ASCII EDGE Event in Chicago, Illinois.
With an emphasis on peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, ASCII Edge events are designed for qualified IT professionals and MSPs.
About The ASCII Group, Inc:
The ASCII Group is the premier community of North American MSPs, MSSPs and Solution Providers. The Group has members located throughout the U.S. and Canada, and membership encompasses everyone from credentialed MSPs serving the SMB community to multi-location solution providers with a national and international reach. Founded in 1984, ASCII provides services to members including leveraged purchasing programs, education and training, marketing assistance, extensive peer interaction and more. ASCII works with a vibrant ecosystem of leading and major technology vendors that complement the ASCII community and support the mission of helping MSPs to grow their businesses. For more information, please visit www.ascii.com.
About Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks
Aspire Technologies, Inc. develops and markets QuoteWerks, the leading quoting and proposal software solution for businesses of all sizes (CPQ solution). QuoteWerks empowers its users to create professional and persuasive quotes and proposals in minutes, streamlining the sales process and boosting conversion rates. With its intuitive interface, powerful features, and seamless integrations with popular CRM, PSA, and accounting solutions, QuoteWerks is the trusted choice of thousands of businesses worldwide. Founded in 1993, the self-funded company focuses on ensuring QuoteWerks is a scalable, flexible, and highly customizable solution that increases sales productivity from single-user organizations to enterprise environments. For more information, please visit www.quotewerks.com.
