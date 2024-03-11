Ryan Prescott Appointed as Vice President, Emerging Markets at Palladin Technologies
Palladin Technologies is proud to announce the appointment of industry leader, Ryan Prescott, as the Vice President, Emerging Markets
In this role, Prescott will lead the strategic expansion and growth initiatives in key emerging markets, further solidifying Palladin Technologies' position as a global, growing leader in the Salesforce Ecosystem.
Ryan has over twelve years of extensive experience in business, human capital, and digital transformation & consulting. He brings a wealth of expertise in solution design and architecture, business development, change management and strategic consulting. Prior to joining Palladin Technologies, Ryan held prominent roles at a variety of organizations, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and a track record of driving revenue growth in new, challenging and changing environments.
"Ryan’s deep experience as a Global People Operations Executive and understanding of the Salesforce ecosystem bring an unparalleled skill set to the team at Palladin. With a proven track record in change management, DEI advocate, and fostering positive organizational cultures, Ryan’s values align our own. With expertise in learning and development, HRIS technology, and talent acquisition, Ryan’s expertise will be instrumental as we scale our operations to the next level. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and know Ryan will be a pivotal player in, scaling our business and helping foster the growth within our organization." - Brandon Ward, CEO of Palladin Technologies
In his new role, Ryan will be responsible for spearheading market entry strategies, forging strategic partnerships, and building high-performing teams across various emerging markets. He will work closely with the executive leadership team to align initiatives with Palladin Technologies' overarching business objectives and ensure sustainable growth and success in these regions.
"I am excited to join Palladin Technologies and contribute to driving its future success in emerging markets," said Ryan. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and insights to drive innovation, foster strong relationships, and capture untapped opportunities that will drive value for our customers and stakeholders.”
Please join us in welcoming Ryan Prescott to the Palladin Technologies family.
About Palladin Technologies:
Palladin Technologies, a Crest Salesforce partner founded in 2016, specializes in Salesforce Implementation, Managed Services, and Turnkey Business Process Outsourcing Services. Boasting a rapidly growing team of 60 full-time members with over 300 Salesforce certifications, the company has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, but serves clients worldwide through its global locations.
Salesforce, Salesforce.com and related images & branding are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.
