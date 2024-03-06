MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 3/6/2024

March 6, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 6, 2024

On 2/28/2024, TFC Pope responded to the Birdies, located at 25355 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Michael Austin Williams, 41 of California, MD had been previously issued a Notice Not To Trespass Order. Williams was issued a criminal citation for Trespass: Private Property.

On 3/3/2024, TFC Black responded to the Super 8 Motel, located at 22801 Three Notch Road, California, MD to attempt to locate a subject wanted through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Upon arrival, TFC Black located Derrick Clifton Marshall, 45 of Lexington Park, MD. Marshall was also found to have an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Marshall was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. Marshall was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was served his warrants and summons. He was issued two criminal citations for Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 2/28/2024, Lolita Aretha Frazier, 61 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler

On 2/29/2024, Paul Thomas Coup, 53 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Walters

On 3/2/2024, Cory Kenneth Trossbach, 29 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Baden

On 3/5/2024, Thomas Anthony Dietrich, 29 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 2/28/2024, Devante Juwan Williams, 24 of Clinton, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol

On 3/3/2024, Derrick Clifton Marshall, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Driving without a required license

