MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 3/6/2024
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 6, 2024
On 2/28/2024, TFC Pope responded to the Birdies, located at 25355 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Michael Austin Williams, 41 of California, MD had been previously issued a Notice Not To Trespass Order. Williams was issued a criminal citation for Trespass: Private Property.
On 3/3/2024, TFC Black responded to the Super 8 Motel, located at 22801 Three Notch Road, California, MD to attempt to locate a subject wanted through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Upon arrival, TFC Black located Derrick Clifton Marshall, 45 of Lexington Park, MD. Marshall was also found to have an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Marshall was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. Marshall was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was served his warrants and summons. He was issued two criminal citations for Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.
The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:
- On 2/28/2024, Lolita Aretha Frazier, 61 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler
- On 2/29/2024, Paul Thomas Coup, 53 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Walters
- On 3/2/2024, Cory Kenneth Trossbach, 29 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Baden
- On 3/5/2024, Thomas Anthony Dietrich, 29 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 2/28/2024, Devante Juwan Williams, 24 of Clinton, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol
- On 3/3/2024, Derrick Clifton Marshall, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Driving without a required license
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.
Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov