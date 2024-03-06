MSP Leonardtown – Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident 3/5/2024

March 6, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 6, 2024

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at approximately 8:35 am, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Great Mills Road at East Run Drive, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries involving two vehicles. Troopers and other emergency services personnel arrived to find the passenger of the at-fault vehicle in serious condition. Emergency medical personnel rendered aid and Joseph Leroy Greer, 87 of Dameron, MD was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the at-fault vehicle was identified as Mary Nell Greer, 87 of Dameron, MD. The drivers of both vehicles sustained non life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact TFC Robert Backus at robert.backus@maryland.gov and reference 24-MSP-007194. You can also contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 to report any information.

