Firearms Safety Campaign Extended to Spring 2024

CANADA, March 6 - Released on March 6, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is extending its firearm safety campaign, "Secure Firearms. Safe Communities," into the spring with updated materials to raise awareness about safety, education, proper firearms storage, and licensing.

"We want Saskatchewan firearms owners to know that safety starts with them," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "The extension of the firearms safety campaign will continue to protect Saskatchewan's tradition of responsible firearms ownership, which is demonstrated by a commitment to ongoing learning, firearms licensing, proper handling and safe storage."

The campaign features several well-known Saskatchewan residents who are acting as spokespeople for the campaign. The extended campaign features Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities President, Ray Orb; and Elder and Senator with the Prince Albert Grand Council and Federation of Saskatchewan Indigenous Nations, Noland Henderson.

"SARM supports and encourages firearms safety," Orb said. "Responsible firearm owners should follow safety practices and ensure their firearms and ammunition are properly stored, get their PAL firearms license, and help educate family, friends and neighbours on firearm safety."

Firearms owners are encouraged to get and maintain their Possession and Acquisition License (PAL/RPAL) and keep their loved ones and our communities safe by properly storing all firearms and ammunition.

"Thank you to all our outstanding spokespeople for helping to promote firearms safety and our long-standing heritage of responsible firearms ownership in Saskatchewan," Chief Firearms Officer Robert Freberg said. "The campaign allows the public to gain an understanding of the best safety practices related to firearms ownership, which will keep our communities safe.

Other important safety tips include:

learning how to safely load, handle and store every firearm you use;

never pointing a firearm at anyone or anything you don't want to shoot;

storing ammunition separately from firearms or by locking it up;

using the correct ammunition for your firearm;

unloading all firearms before they are stored or when not in use;

locking firearms in a cabinet or safe or attaching a secure locking device - such as a trigger or cable lock - to ensure the firearm cannot be fired or stolen;

ensuring unauthorized individuals do not have access to the keys or combination locks that are used to secure your firearm unless they are licensed and have your permission to use them; and,

storing firearms safely when they are being transported.

This year's firearms safety campaign messages will be featured on radio, billboards, print materials, and digital media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The campaign begins

March 4, 2024, and ends mid-April 2024. The full-length video advertisements can also be viewed at saskatchewan.ca/firearms.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsCorrections, Policing and Public SafetyReginaPhone: 306-787-8621Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca